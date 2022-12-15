Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 82,340 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 721,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,340 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,862 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,835,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,550,000 after purchasing an additional 128,749 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,075,000 after buying an additional 278,832 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,873. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.

