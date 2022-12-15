NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in November

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NSK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSKY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 1,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172. NSK has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get NSK alerts:

NSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.