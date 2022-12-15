NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in November

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NSK Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NPSKY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 1,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172. NSK has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
NSK Company Profile
