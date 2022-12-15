Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.16- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nucor also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $4.25-$4.35 EPS.

Nucor Trading Down 1.0 %

Nucor stock opened at $147.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

