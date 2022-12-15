NuCypher Achieves Market Cap of $71.10 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $71.10 million and $81,790.47 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.56 or 0.05191149 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00504018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.45 or 0.29863322 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.