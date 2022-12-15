Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises 1.5% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.00% of Nutrien worth $890,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $418,452,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,027 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.63. 82,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average is $84.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.23 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

