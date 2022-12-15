Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NNY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 41,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,259. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 16.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 227,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 31,872 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 19.0% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 299,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 31.7% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 60,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

