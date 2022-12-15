Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:NNY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 41,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,259. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
