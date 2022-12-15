NXM Trading Down 0.7% This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. One NXM token can currently be bought for $41.35 or 0.00237028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $272.64 million and $207.60 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00013593 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00043228 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00023476 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 41.94038182 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $210.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

