Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

