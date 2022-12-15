Ocean Protocol Price Up 29.9% Over Last Week (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $107.40 million and $20.90 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

