Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Down to $70.91

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.91, but opened at $68.08. Okta shares last traded at $69.93, with a volume of 4,589 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price objective on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.44.

Okta Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,397 shares of company stock worth $3,335,803 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Okta by 394.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after purchasing an additional 618,300 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Okta by 5,021.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 531,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,021,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,091,000 after buying an additional 433,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

