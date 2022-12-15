Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Omega Flex has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. Omega Flex has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $161.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.02. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Flex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period.

Omega Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.