OmniaVerse Price Reaches $0.0010 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $219,671.45 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

