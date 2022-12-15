OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Steven J. Heyer Sells 65,116 Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Heyer sold 65,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $662,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 836,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,906.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OSW stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.00 million, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,412,000 after acquiring an additional 54,152 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About OneSpaWorld

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

