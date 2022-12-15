OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.25-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $62.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONEW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Activity at OneWater Marine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 530,924 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,559.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,946 shares of company stock valued at $218,227. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 49,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 16.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

