OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

OnTheMarket Stock Performance

Shares of OTMP stock remained flat at GBX 72 ($0.88) during trading hours on Tuesday. 37,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,124. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.24. The company has a market cap of £54.25 million and a PE ratio of 865.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.86), for a total value of £22,750 ($27,910.69).

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.