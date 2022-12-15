Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lifted by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.68.

ORCL opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $220.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average is $73.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

