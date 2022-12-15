Orbit Chain Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $55.19 million and approximately $697,870.02 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $898.30 or 0.05151455 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00502596 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,192.81 or 0.29779060 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

