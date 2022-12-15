Orbler (ORBR) Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Orbler has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $1.60 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.01 or 0.00051691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbler has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $898.75 or 0.05152152 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00502381 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,192.48 or 0.29766304 BTC.

About Orbler

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

According to CryptoCompare, "ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token."

