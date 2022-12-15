Orchid (OXT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.20 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $55.98 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013289 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00043009 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00019947 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00235966 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08064439 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,642,333.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

