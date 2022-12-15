Origo Partners (LON:OPP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Origo Partners PLC (LON:OPP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Origo Partners shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 24,980,559 shares trading hands.
Origo Partners Trading Up 7.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £269,060.25 and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.22.
About Origo Partners
Origo Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.
