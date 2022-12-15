Orser Capital Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Orser Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Workiva makes up approximately 8.5% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Workiva worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Workiva by 9.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 604.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 90,986 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workiva news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

NYSE WK traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

