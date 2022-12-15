Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Sells $31,097.00 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) CFO Anna Brunelle sold 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $31,097.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,323,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,664.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anna Brunelle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Anna Brunelle sold 3,108 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $3,822.84.

Ouster Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE OUST traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 876,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,513. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 297.38%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OUST. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Ouster in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ouster to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth $5,625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ouster by 1,261.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 382,447 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Ouster by 1,828.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 354,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 336,060 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ouster by 24.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,271,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 247,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth $1,104,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

