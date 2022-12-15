Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Down 4.4%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 3,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,785,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $939.96 million, a P/E ratio of 104.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $460.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

