Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,613,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 217,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,892,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,329,000 after acquiring an additional 43,185 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.24 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $314.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 109.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

