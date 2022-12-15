Oxen Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and $196,741.58 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,433.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00419052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00851473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00104360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.45 or 0.00622071 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00270739 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,105,523 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.