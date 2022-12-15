Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP) Insider Acquires £10,000 in Stock

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP – Get Rating) insider Clarissa Ann Sowemimo- Coke bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,268.43).
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies stock traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.65 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 3,579,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,206. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.58. Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.95 ($0.04).
About Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies
