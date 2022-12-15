Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OSTRW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 562,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,337. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

Institutional Trading of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 623,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

