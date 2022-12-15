Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.23.
Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47.
