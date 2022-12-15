PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and $614,017.36 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

