Patrick D. O’brien Acquires 3,700 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 3,700 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at $917,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBINM traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. 22,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,875. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

