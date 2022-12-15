Patrick D. O’brien Acquires 3,700 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 3,700 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at $917,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBINM traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. 22,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,875. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $28.06.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBINM)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.