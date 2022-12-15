PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Increased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

