PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 1.5 %

PayPal stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.