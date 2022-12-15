Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 42,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 485,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $4,364,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paysafe by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

