PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.13

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.13 and traded as low as $8.09. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 47,753 shares changing hands.
PCM Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.
PCM Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%.
About PCM Fund
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
