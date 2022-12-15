PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.13

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.13 and traded as low as $8.09. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 47,753 shares changing hands.

PCM Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PCM Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PCM Fund in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in PCM Fund in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PCM Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PCM Fund in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

