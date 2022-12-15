PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Truist Financial cut shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $68.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PDCE opened at $64.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,856.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.28 per share, with a total value of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,856.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,839 shares of company stock worth $4,422,176 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $490,918,000 after purchasing an additional 78,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PDC Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $147,838,000 after purchasing an additional 386,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $145,274,000 after purchasing an additional 323,649 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.