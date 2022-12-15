Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.0% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MA opened at $357.51 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.88.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

