Peoples Financial Services CORP. Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $184.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

