Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $126.09 on Thursday. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average is $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.