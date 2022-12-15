Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $386,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $212.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

