Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $979,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PPL were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPL by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,936,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,201,889,000 after buying an additional 1,176,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in PPL by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,891,000 after buying an additional 2,662,870 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,870,000 after buying an additional 57,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,643,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,356,000 after buying an additional 153,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.80.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

