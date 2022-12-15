Peoples Financial Services CORP. Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $325.12 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.85 and a 200-day moving average of $257.68.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.