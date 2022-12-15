Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 250 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

