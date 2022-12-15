PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.7% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.9% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 39.4% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in PepsiCo by 55.3% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 108,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.36 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $252.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.