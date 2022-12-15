Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.81. The stock had a trading volume of 26,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,027. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

