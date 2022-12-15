Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.89. 55,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,183. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.07. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

