Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $4 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.65.

In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.45. 11,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,745. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.35. The stock has a market cap of $180.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

