Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.85. The stock had a trading volume of 75,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a PE ratio of 109.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

