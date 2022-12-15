Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 2,014 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in First Financial were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 49.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 87.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 21.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ THFF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. First Financial had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.87 per share, for a total transaction of $46,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,312 shares of company stock worth $61,901. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

