PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 4,200 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $29,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,517,107 shares in the company, valued at $38,674,920.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, December 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $12,222.00.

On Sunday, December 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $24,864.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $19,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $34,700.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $51,170.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $35,344.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 14,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $110,200.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $25,971.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $28,158.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PRT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. 60,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.26. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.34%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $165,000.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.