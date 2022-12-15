Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.92

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.92 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.13). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.20), with a volume of 316,047 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of £188.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.88.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

Featured Articles

